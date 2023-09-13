Waller (hamstring/rest) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Waller's lack of activity to kick off Week 2 preparations may be a combination veteran's rest day and also to avoid any sort of setback with the hamstring injury that left him questionable for the season opener. In this past Sunday's 40-0 loss to the Cowboys, he shared TE duties with Daniel Bellinger, logging 38 (of 70) offensive snaps to the latter's 44 while Lawrence Cager received 25 himself. And Waller paced all Giants in receiving yards with 36 on his three catches. In any case, his status bears watching as the week goes on.