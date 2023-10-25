Waller isn't on the field for the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Head coach Brian Daboll said Waller would be a limited participant, suggesting the tight end may still join his teammates once he's done getting treatment for an unspecified injury. Waller is coming off his best fantasy performance of the season, having caught seven of eight targets for 98 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 14-7 win over the Commanders. The Giants don't sound too worried about their star tight end's availability for a matchup with the Jets this Sunday.