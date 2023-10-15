Waller (groin), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Buffalo, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Waller finished the week with two consecutive limited practice sessions to take a designation into Sunday, but the Giants are apparently optimistic he'll be able to play through the health concern. With Sunday's game starting at 8:20 p.m. ET, Waller's status won't be officially confirmed until the team releases its inactive list approximately 90 minutes before kickoff. If Waller is cleared to play, he could struggle to replicate his 8-86-0 receiving line and 11 targets in Week 5 while playing with fill-in starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor in place of the injured Daniel Jones (neck).