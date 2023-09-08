Waller is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys due to a hamstring injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Since joining the Giants in March, Waller has avoided the injury bug that plagued him the last two seasons and didn't show up on the Giants' Week 1 injury report until Friday, when he was deemed a limited practice participant. The development could indicate a practice-related health concern, but his status now is murky ahead of Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Considering the late start time, there won't be many great TEs to turn to if he's unable to suit up, but the in-house options are Daniel Bellinger and Lawrence Cager, the latter of whom was cleared for the season opener after tending to an ankle issue.