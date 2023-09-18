Waller caught six of eight targets for 76 yards in Sunday's 31-28 win over Arizona.

He doubled his catch total from his Giants debut the week before, as the passing game finally sprung to life in the second half Sunday while overcoming a 20-0 deficit. Waller tied Saquon Barkley (ankle) for the team lead in receptions, and Daniel Jones could look the tight end's way frequently again Thursday night against a 49ers defense that just gave up over 300 passing yards to Matthew Stafford without allowing a reception longer than 20 yards.