Coach Brian Daboll relayed Tuesday that Waller is "making progress" with his right hamstring injury, but he said "no" with regard to the tight end's potential to return for Monday's game against the Packers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

That's not to say the Giants may designate Waller for return from injured reserve this week if they feel he's able to mix into drills, a decision that would open a 21-day window for him to get back on the active roster. He has missed the minimum four games on IR in order to be activated, but New York appears as if it'll continue to roll with Daniel Bellinger and Lawrence Cager at tight end for the foreseeable future.