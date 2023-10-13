Waller (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Buffalo, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Waller missed practice Wednesday before logging back-to-back limited sessions to close out the week. He seems to be one of the less-injured guys among the slew of Giants players listed on the Week 6 injury report, but fantasy managers should nonetheless keep an eye on the situation heading into Sunday and an 8:15 ET kickoff. With QB Daniel Jones (neck) ruled out and the offensive line decimated by injuries, Waller won't exactly be in the best position to put up big numbers -- and that's before accounting for Buffalo's famed safety duo of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer