Waller secured three of six targets for 20 yards in the Giants' 30-12 loss to the 49ers on Thursday night.

Waller co-led the team in targets but finished with his lowest yardage total in the first three games of the season. The veteran tight end was also the intended target on Daniel Jones' final pass of the night, one that resulted in an interception by the 49ers' Talanoa Hufanga with 3:48 remaining. Waller's production will naturally be inexorably tied to Jones moving forward, particularly concerning when considering how poorly the quarterback has played for all but the second half of the Week 2 comeback win over the Cardinals.