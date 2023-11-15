Waller (hamstring) said Tuesday he's "still kinda in the early phases" of his recovery process, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports.

Waller has already missed two of the requisite minimum four games to return from IR, but it sounds like his recovery process may not be completed by early December, when he will first be eligible to be activated. The veteran tight end said he's already resumed jogging, but that running at full speed and cutting are tasks what will need to be worked on in the coming weeks. With Daniel Jones (knee - ACL) already done for the year and Giants sitting at a 2-8 record, the team has little incentive to rush Waller back on the field until he's truly 100 percent healthy.