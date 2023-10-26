Waller (hamstring) logged a limited practice Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

With another capped session under his belt this week, Waller has just one more chance to prove the health of his hamstring before the Giants potentially tag him with a designation ahead of Sunday's game versus the Jets. If Waller is able to suit up, he likely will be on the receiving end of passes from Tyrod Taylor due to Daniel Jones (neck) not yet being cleared for contact. In two contests working with Taylor, Waller has hauled in 12 of 15 targets for 141 yards and one touchdown over those two games.