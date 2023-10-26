Waller (hamstring) logged a limited practice Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
With another capped session under his belt this week, Waller has just one more chance to prove the health of his hamstring before the Giants potentially tag him with a designation ahead of Sunday's game versus the Jets. If Waller is able to suit up, he likely will be on the receiving end of passes from Tyrod Taylor due to Daniel Jones (neck) not yet being cleared for contact. In two contests working with Taylor, Waller has hauled in 12 of 15 targets for 141 yards and one touchdown over those two games.
More News
-
Giants' Darren Waller: Deemed questionable, should play•
-
Giants' Darren Waller: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Giants' Darren Waller: Not seen at practice•
-
Giants' Darren Waller: Best performance of season Sunday•
-
Giants' Darren Waller: Gains 43 yards Sunday•
-
Giants' Darren Waller: Suiting up Sunday•