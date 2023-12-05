Waller (hamstring) relayed to Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record that he ran routes Tuesday for the first time since he was placed on injured reserve after Week 8.

Because he's missed the minimum four games on IR, Waller is eligible to be designated for return at any point, but the Giants have yet to make that transaction. Coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday that Waller is "making progress" in his recovery but wouldn't commit to the tight end being available for Monday's game versus the Packers, per Dan Salomone of the team's official site. If Waller remains out Week 14, Daniel Bellinger and Lawrence Cager will handle TE reps for New York.