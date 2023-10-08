Waller brought in eight of 11 targets for 86 yards in the Giants' 31-16 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

The veteran tight end put together his best across-the-board performance of the season, but unfortunately for the Giants, it came in yet another loss for New York. Waller led the team in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, and all three figures were season highs. Despite the positive individual numbers, the Giants' outlook appears increasingly bleak, and Waller now faces the prospect of going into a tough road matchup against the Bills in Week 6 with quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) potentially sidelined.