Waller (hamstring) is listed a questionable for Sunday's game at New Orleans, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

After missing the Giants' last five contests due to a right hamstring injury, Waller was designated for return from injured reserve Thursday and immediately logged a limited practice. At Friday's session, he appeared to be preparing as if he'll be able to play Week 15, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, and Waller even told Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com that he handled the entire route tree this week. While Waller expects to play this weekend, the Giants will need to activate him from IR by Saturday's 4:00 p.m. ET deadline in order to do so.