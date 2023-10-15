Waller (groin) is active for Sunday's contest at Buffalo, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Despite sitting out Wednesday's practice due to a groin injury, Waller was considered "day-to-day" by coach Brian Daboll, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. Indeed, Waller was able to log capped sessions Thursday and Friday before the Giants listed him as questionable for Week 6 action. Adam Schefter of ESPN then reported early Sunday that Waller was in line to play Sunday, and indeed that has come to pass. Waller has a tough task ahead of him against a Buffalo defense that has allowed a cumulative 19-156-0 line on 27 targets to tight ends in five games this season.