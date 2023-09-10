Waller (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday versus the Cowboys, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

After making a sudden appearance on the Giants' injury report Friday, Waller took a questionable designation into the weekend due to a hamstring injury. Initially, he was considered 50/50 to be able to suit up for the season opener, but the tide turned Sunday morning, when Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that there was an expectation the tight end would be active. Indeed, that has come to pass, but the breakdown of TE reps between Waller, Daniel Bellinger and Lawrence Cager remains to be seen.