Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Thursday that the coaching staff "can do a better job" of implementing play calls for Waller, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

When New York acquired Waller in the offseason, it was with an eye on making him a central part of the team's passing game. That was the case in a Week 2 victory against Arizona, when the veteran tight end totaled 76 yards on six catches, but he's been to held to exactly three receptions and no more than 36 yards in the team's other three contests (all losses). Part of the lack of production has been due to poor play on the part of the Giants' offensive line, which has resulted in Waller working as a blocker more often than anticipated while also limiting quarterback Daniel Jones' time to get the ball downfield. Though Waller hasn't yet put up the type of numbers fantasy managers who drafted him as a top-five tight end may have anticipated, the good news is that New York's coaching staff appears intent on getting him more involved, which could lead to more production as the season progresses.