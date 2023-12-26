Waller recorded two receptions on five targets for 32 yards in Monday's 33-25 loss to the Eagles.

Waller made minimal impact for much of the game and failed to record a catch on each of his first three targets. He got on the stat sheet on the Giants' final possession with receptions of 12 and 20 yards, the latter of which set up a potential game-tying touchdown on the final play of the game. Waller has only 72 yards combined in two games since returning from a hamstring injury, though he has managed 11 targets in that span.