Waller (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Like several other of his Giants teammates, Waller was estimated as a limited participant Wednesday for the team's walk-through session, but he was back on the field as a full participant at day later to erase any concern about his availability for Sunday's game against the Rams. Since returning from a stint on injured reserve Week 15, Waller has been held to six catches for 72 yards and no touchdowns on 11 targets, but his fantasy ceiling could be higher in Week 17 with a more proven signal-caller in Tyrod Taylor set to replace slumping undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito as the Giants' starting quarterback.