Coach Brian Daboll noted Thursday that Waller (right hamstring) will miss Sunday's game against the Raiders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN previously noted that Waller could be facing a multi-week absence and the fact that the tight end has already deemed out for Week 9 action indicates that his status beyond this weekend is cloudy. As long as Waller is sidelined, Daniel Bellinger is in line to see an uptick in snaps.