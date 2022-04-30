The Giants selected Beavers in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 182nd overall.

Beavers is yet another player drafted off the Cincinnati defense. He played five seasons in college, including two at Connecticut, and turned into a tackling machine late in his career. Beavers had 99 tackles (12 TFL) and 5.0 sacks as a senior. Beavers checks in at 6-foot-3 and 237 pounds and turned in an impressive showing at the combine. He's long-limbed but is still a fluid mover with good change of direction chops and an ability to close on the ball carrier. Beavers can play anywhere in New York's linebacking corps.