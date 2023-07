Beavers has been active at training camp, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Beavers missed his rookie season due to suffering a torn ACL during a preseason game. After being selected in the sixth round of the 2022 Draft, he was impressive in camp before suffering the injury, and he's now working to pick up where he left off. He's currently listed as a starter at inside linebacker, and he'll work to hold off rookie, Micah McFadden to hold down that role.