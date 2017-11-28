Giants' Darryl Morris: Signs with Giants
Morris signed with the Giants on Tuesday.
Morris was most recently released by the Colts in early October, and the veteran defensive back has appeared in 48 NFL games with three different teams. With Eli Apple's status this week in doubt while he is away from the team and Janoris Jenkins potentially needing season-ending surgery, the Giants are dealing with serious depth issues in the secondary, and Morris should add some insurance to the banged up unit.
