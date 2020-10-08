The team announced Thursday that Mayo (knee) returned to practice, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.

This is huge news for the veteran, as he's missed the first four games of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus he suffered in training camp. It's unclear when Mayo will be able to return, however, now that he's returned to practice the Giants have 21 days to active him off injured reserve. In the meantime, Blake Martinez and Devante Downs are expected to continue to start at inside linebacker.