Giants' David Mayo: Good to go Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Mayo (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, according to Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site.
Mayo was considered questionable with the knee issue, but it won't prevent him from suiting up Sunday. The 27-year-old has filled a rotational role in New York's linebacking corps this season.
