Mayo agreed to a three-year extension with the Giants on Friday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

After playing his first four seasons with the Panthers, Mayo moved on to the Giants in 2019. He played in all 16 games, including 13 starts, and accumulated 82 tackles (52 solo) in the process. The 26-year-old also tallied two sacks and two passes defended. He looks on track to again start at inside linebacker in the 2020 season.