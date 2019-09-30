Play

Mayo logged eight total tackles (four solo) in Sunday's win over Washington.

Mayo was on the field for 35 of 51 possible defensive snaps (69 percent) in Sunday's contest. The 26-year-old didn't see the field at all in the season's first two games and was present for just eight snaps in Week 3. In the future, Mayo could see a similar role to the one he played Sunday with fellow inside linebacker Ryan Connelly (knee) landing on injured reserve Monday.

