Mayo logged seven tackles (four solo) and a pass breakup in Sunday's 34-3 win over the Raiders.

The performance marked Mayo's best tackle effort since making 13 in Week 6. He's up to 50 tackles (33 solo) on the year, blowing away his previous career high of 19.

