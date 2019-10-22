Mayo recorded three tackles (two solo), a sack and a pass defensed across 30 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

Mayo has now reached the quarterback in each of the past two contests. The linebacker is playing in about 41 percent of the team's defensive snaps this season -- playing primarily behind Alec Ogletree.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories