The Giants placed Mayo (knee) on injured reserve Sunday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Mayo suffered a torn meniscus during training camp, so this transaction was an expected move by the club. The veteran will be a tough loss to begin the season, as he recorded 82 tackles and two sacks in 16 games (13 starts) for the Giants last season. Mayo is now ruled out for the first eight weeks of the season at least, so in his stead, look for Tae Crowder to see a slight uptick in snaps at inside linebacker.