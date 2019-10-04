Play

Mayo will start at inside linebacker for Sunday's game versus the Vikings, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

This isn't expected to be a long-term gig for Mayo, but with injuries stacking up at linebacker -- Ryan Connelly (knee) is out for the season while Tae Davis (concussion) and Alex Ogletree (hamstring) have been ruled out for Sunday -- he'll be called upon to start next to either Nathan Stupar or Josiah Tauaefa. Mayo made eight tackles (five solo) in this past Sunday's win over the Redskins.

