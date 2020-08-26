Mayo suffered a torn meniscus in his knee, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Mayo is scheduled for surgery Thursday, while rookie safety Xavier McKinney will go under the knife Wednesday to address a broken foot. Mayo had 82 tackles and two sacks in 16 games (13 starts) for the Giants last season, playing 56.9 percent of defensive snaps. Vacchiano believe Mayo eventually will be placed on injured reserve, which would rule him out for the first eight weeks of the season. Potential replacements at inside linebacker include Ryan Connelly and Tae Crowder.