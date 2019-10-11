Mayo had 13 tackles (nine solo) and a half-sack in Thursday's loss to the Patriots.

Thursday was the 26-year-old's third consecutive start and he now has 30 tackles (19 solo) in those games. Mayo has been filling in as a starter for Tae Davis, who cleared the concussion protocol earlier this week but was still inactive against New England.

