Sills could be one of four healthy receivers currently on the active roster available for Sunday's game against Chicago, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Sills hasn't been wildly productive this season -- he's nabbed just five catches on eight targets for 57 yards through three games -- but he's been on the field for the majority of the team's offensive snaps and looks to have moved further up the depth chart by default after top wideout Sterling Shepard was lost for the season as a result of tearing his ACL last Sunday. New York's receiver room has been a mess again this season, as Kenny Golladay has played sporadically and caught just two passes so far while Kadarius Toney (hamstring) has been essentially invisible and is questionable to play in Week 4. That has given Sills and Richie James the opportunity to make a push for more playing time, though the eventual return of rookie Wan'Dale Robinson -- who suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of the season opener and hasn't played since -- could shake up the pecking order.