Sills is likely to see plenty of snaps in Sunday's game against Green Bay with all of Kenny Golladay (knee), Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) ruled out for the clash in London.

The Giants received good news Friday when Daniel Jones was able to log a full practice after hurting his ankle in Week 4. While the quarterback appears in line to start in London on Sunday, he'll be without many of his usual pass catchers as injuries have already decimated New York's wideout corps. Sills and Richie James -- two of the last men standing -- should see plenty of reps, and Darius Slayton could get extra run as well. However, that doesn't necessarily mean that any New York wideouts are worth pursuing in fantasy -- the Giants rank second-to-last in passing yards per game through four weeks, and running back Saquon Barkley has played a significant role in the team's air attack, tying for the team lead with 15 receptions.