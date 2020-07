The Giants placed Sills (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Sills' placement on the COVID list means that he's either contracted the virus or been exposed to it and needs to quarantine. The West Virginia product spent most of the 2019 campaign on New York's practice squad after going undrafted. He had a brief stint on the active roster, but did not ultimately get the opportunity to make his NFL debut.