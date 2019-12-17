Play

The Giants promoted Sills from the practice squad Tuesday.

The Giants placed Evan Engram (foot) on injured reserve Tuesday, affording Sills a chance for a two-game test run with the team to finish the year. Sills -- an undrafted rookie out of West Virginia -- was highly productive in college, recording 125 receptions for 1,966 yards and 33 touchdowns over his final two collegiate seasons. However, Sills will likely have to prove himself on special teams Sunday against the Redskins to catch the coaches' eyes going forward.

