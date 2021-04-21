Sills (foot) is facing long odds to earn a spot on the Giants' active roster, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Sills missed all of the 2020 season due to a fractured right foot, and even with a healthy offseason, there may not be room for him on New York's next 53-man squad. Duggan estimates that the Giants will roster six wideouts, and the likes of Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and John Ross account for four of those slots. Dante Pettis seems like another likely active roster candidate, so the addition of one or more rookie wideouts in the 2021 NFL Draft could effectively leave Sills only in a position to compete for a role on the practice squad.