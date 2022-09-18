Sills caught three of four targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Panthers.

Sills enjoyed the best game of his brief career while teammate Kenny Golladay barely saw the field. In fact, Sills trailed only Richie James for the Giants' lead in receiving yards. With Golladay and Kadarius Toney hardly contributing to begin the campaign, Sills' stock is trending in the right direction ahead of Week 3's clash with the Cowboys.