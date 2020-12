Sills (foot) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Sills has spent the entire season on IR due to his foot injury, and there was no indication that he was nearing a return prior to his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list. If the Giants can beat the Cowboys on Sunday and get some help, it's possible the depth receiver could heal up in time to participate in a postseason game.