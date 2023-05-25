Sills left practice early Thursday after suffering what appeared to be a back or rib injury, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Sills sustained the injury while landing hard on the ground on an attempted catch. However, he was able to walk off the field on his own. The soon-to-be 27-year-old appeared in nine games for the Giants last season, making 11 catches on 17 targets for 106 yards. He's expected to be fighting for a depth role in the Giants' receiving corps, which added Parris Campbell, Jeff Smith and Jamison Crowder in free agency, while also adding Jalin Hyatt in the third round of the 2023 Draft.