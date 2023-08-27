Sills caught six of nine targets for 81 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's exhibition loss to the Jets.

The Giants sat out most of their starters in the contest, giving Sills ample opportunity to make a final case for a roster spot. He performed well, leading the team in targets, catches and yards while hauling in the only receiving TD on a 30-yard heave from Tommy DeVito with less than a minute left in the game. Despite the standout performance, Sills remains a long shot for a spot on the initial 53-man roster given the Giants' crowded receiver room.