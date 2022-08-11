Sills is dealing with an undisclosed injury and probably won't play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Patriots, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Sills was an early standout in camp, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, but he's now dealing with an injury that is expected to keep him out of the preseason opener. The West Virginia product would presumably need to show up big in preseason contests to have a chance at making the 53-man roster, so his inability to play Thursday could be particularly detrimental to his outlook with the team.