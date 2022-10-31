Sills caught one of two targets for five yards Sunday in a loss to Seattle.

Sills' lone catch in the contest came early in the third quarter during a drive that ended with a Graham Gano field goal. Since playing 91 percent of New York's offensive snaps and finishing with three catches in Week 2 against Carolina, Sills has seen his snap count and production trend progressively downward. With only 11 catches for 106 yards and no touchdowns through eight games this season, he's not currently on the fantasy radar.