Giants' Davis Webb: Could gear up next week
Webb's practice routine hasn't yet changed, but head coach Ben McAdoo hinted that it will in the coming weeks, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
While Geno Smith seemingly took all of the first-team practice reps in preparation for Sunday's start in Oakland, it sounds as if Webb could mix in with the starters as soon as next week. McAdoo already said Webb would get playing time by the end of the season, and ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan believes it may not be long before the rookie takes the reins of Big Blue's offense. As for the more immediate future, Eli Manning is expected to serve as the No. 2 quarterback Sunday, potentially relegating Webb to inactive status once again, per Greg Joyce of the New York Post. The Giants probably want to see how Webb looks in practice with the starters before they provide an estimated date for his NFL regular-season debut.
More News
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Talent finally met opportunity for Alex Collins, and the Ravens back will continue building...