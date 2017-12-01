Webb's practice routine hasn't yet changed, but head coach Ben McAdoo hinted that it will in the coming weeks, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

While Geno Smith seemingly took all of the first-team practice reps in preparation for Sunday's start in Oakland, it sounds as if Webb could mix in with the starters as soon as next week. McAdoo already said Webb would get playing time by the end of the season, and ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan believes it may not be long before the rookie takes the reins of Big Blue's offense. As for the more immediate future, Eli Manning is expected to serve as the No. 2 quarterback Sunday, potentially relegating Webb to inactive status once again, per Greg Joyce of the New York Post. The Giants probably want to see how Webb looks in practice with the starters before they provide an estimated date for his NFL regular-season debut.