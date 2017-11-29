Webb is expected to receive a trial as the Giants' starting quarterback before the season ends, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. "Over the last five games, we will take a look at Geno [Smith], and we will also give Davis an opportunity," Giants head coach Ben McAdoo said Tuesday after announcing that Eli Manning would be removed from his starting role.

Smith will get the first look as the No. 1 signal caller Sunday against the Raiders while the 2-9 Giants look to the future, with Webb, a rookie third-round pick out of California, expected to dress as the backup quarterback for the first time this season. Given Smith's modest track record as a starter for the Jets in 2013 and 2014 and his status as an unrestricted free agent this offseason, he may only receive a game or two directing the offense until the Giants see what Webb can do. Since Webb has yet to log an NFL snap, expectations should be tempered once he finally does receive an opportunity, but the fact that he's merely in line to play at some point should be enough to put him on the radar in fantasy leagues that start two quarterbacks or have quarterbacks available for a flex spot.