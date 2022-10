The Giants elevated Webb on Saturday from their practice squad to their active roster for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Daniel Jones has been cleared to play despite an ankle injury, but Tyrod Taylor (concussion) has been ruled out, so as expected, Webb will get the elevation and serve as the primary backup to the aforementioned Jones. Webb was selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but he's appeared in just one NFL contest and has yet to attempt a pass.