Giants' Davis Webb: Expected to be inactive Sunday
Webb is expected to be inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders, but should receive 2-to-3 starts before the 2017 season ends, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Though Giants head coach Ben McAdoo announced that longtime starter Eli Manning would be benched in favor of Geno Smith this week, Manning will still slot in as the top backup, leaving Webb as the team's No. 3 quarterback. Since Smith is set to become a free agent this offseason and the soon-to-be 37-year-old Manning doesn't look to be a part of the club's future plans, it makes sense for the non-contending Giants to see what Webb, a 2017 third-round pick, can do over the final handful of games. It's generally expected that Webb will gradually pick up his reps in practices over the next two weeks before eventually displacing Smith atop the depth chart, giving the rookie some late-season appeal in deeper two-quarterback leagues.
