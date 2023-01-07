Webb, who has been elevated from the Giants' practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles, is expected to start the contest, according to Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record and Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

Per Stapleton, the Giants are expected to go with Webb over Daniel Jones in the contest, with the team locked into the No. 6 playoff seed in the NFC ahead of Week 18 action. Webb thus represents an option for those who had been considering Jones in fantasy lineups or are otherwise seeking QB help this weekend.