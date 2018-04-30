Giants' Davis Webb: Gets competition in draft
Webb may face competition from rookie fourth-round pick Kyle Lauletta for the No. 2 quarterback role, Paul Schwartz of The New York Post reports.
With Eli Manning in the twilight of his career, the Giants presumably will carry three quarterbacks, hoping that either Webb or Lauletta eventually proves to be their signal-caller of the future. A third-round pick last year, Webb completed 18 of 34 passes for 190 yards during the preseason and didn't take any snaps in the regular season. He was drafted by Jerry Reese and Ben McAdoo, whereas Lauletta was picked by the new regime, led by general manger Dave Gettleman and head coach Pat Shurmur.
More News
-
Giants' Davis Webb: May push draft decision down to wire•
-
Giants' Davis Webb: Never saw action•
-
Giants' Davis Webb: Will back up Manning on Sunday•
-
Giants' Davis Webb: In line for backup duty•
-
Giants' Davis Webb: Practicing with first-team offense•
-
Giants' Davis Webb: Will remain inactive in Week 15•
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...