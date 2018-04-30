Webb may face competition from rookie fourth-round pick Kyle Lauletta for the No. 2 quarterback role, Paul Schwartz of The New York Post reports.

With Eli Manning in the twilight of his career, the Giants presumably will carry three quarterbacks, hoping that either Webb or Lauletta eventually proves to be their signal-caller of the future. A third-round pick last year, Webb completed 18 of 34 passes for 190 yards during the preseason and didn't take any snaps in the regular season. He was drafted by Jerry Reese and Ben McAdoo, whereas Lauletta was picked by the new regime, led by general manger Dave Gettleman and head coach Pat Shurmur.