Giants' Davis Webb: In line for backup duty
Webb is expected to be the Giants' backup quarterback Sunday versus the Redskins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Webb has increased his reps with the first-team offense the past few weeks, seemingly in preparation for an appearance before the conclusion of his rookie campaign. Even so, he didn't serve as the backup QB when Eli Manning vacated his starting spot to Geno Smith in Week 13. With active status likely this weekend, there's a good chance Webb takes the field for the first time as a professional, especially with the Giants one loss away from locking up the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
